Philip David Woodcock, aged 60, was stabbed to death at FedEx in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were deployed to the scene and found Mr Woodcock in a critical condition.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene – triggering a murder probe and leaving colleagues heartbroken and shocked. Mr Woodcock was a manager at the FedEx courier service depot.

It has since emerged that a second suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Philip David Woodcock was stabbed to death at FedEx in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning. A Sheffield man has since been charged with murder and is due in court today

Last night, 48-year-old Ronald Sekanjako, of Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, was charged with murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody overnight and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Mr Woodcock, with Sarah Roberts posting on Facebook: “Such a tragic day at work yesterday (Wednesday), the absolute tragic loss of a fantastic man who literally had time for everyone. The place just won’t be the same ever again.

“My thoughts are with Phil’s family at this time. No one should leave home for work in a morning and not return, it’s just heartbreaking.”

Joanne Porter added: “So so sad waking up to the news regarding Phil. He was such a lovely kind man, I had the pleasure of working with him over 25 years ago at TNT. It's so wrong!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Robinson added: “Our Deeside depot is in absolute shock at this senseless attack. Thoughts and prayers with you all and his family.”

Kerry Leigh Chambers said: “Wonderful man, always integral in his job, a sincere pleasure to work for. A truly shocking tragedy that will rock many. RIP Phil.”

And Andrew Machon added: “A work colleague and a friend of mine for over 30 years. Take the words honesty, integrity, sincerity and stamp them.That was Phil. RIP wonderful man

Sharon Haigh said he was ‘such a lovely man’ and described his death as ‘so tragic’. Alan Edwards described the death of his friend work colleague for over 40 years as ‘heartbreaking’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt post, Adie Nolan added: “Heartbreaking, I wouldn’t be where I am now if it weren’t for you Phil, you gave me my chance to work for you 18 years ago and and I will forever be grateful for that. You are one of the best managers around and made our depot a one big happy family, you’ve touched so many hearts. Your’re gonna be sorely missed.”

Becky Parker added: “Absolutely devastated to hear this. Phil is such a lovely man. Had the pleasure of cutting his hair for years. Such a gentleman, kind and always smiling. No one should go work and never come home.”

Richard Glazebrook said Mr Woodcock was ‘an absolute gentleman and a great boss’ and Marie Moreman