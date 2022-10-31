White Rose S10 men’s fashion store, on Ecclesall Road, was targeted in the early hours of Saturday, October 29, when a dark coloured vehicle was driven into the shop. During the break-in at 6.15am, a group of men with their faces covered ran in and stole a large quantity of clothing and jewellery. The vehicle was then driven away from the scene.

In the hours after, staff were left to discover the break-in and pick up the pieces. The shop’s entire front facing windows are now boarded up, and the repair bill is likely to be in the thousands.

Anyone with information on the smash-and-grab can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 210 of October 29, 2022.

