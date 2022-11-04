The police have already seen over 150 firework-related incidents across South Yorkshire since Friday, October 28. The majority of those have involved young people throwing fireworks and

eggs in public places.

Just last week, teenagers threw a firework into the open window of a double decker bus, forcing it to stop. “These teenagers are just getting bolder and bolder,” said a nearby resident. “I’ve heard of other incidents in the past week of fireworks thrown at people. Sooner or later it’s going to get someone killed and it’s just entertainment for them. I’m absolutely fed up.”

Fireworks are thrown at car in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police have issued a safety warning after being called to 150 incidents in the past week

This isn’t the first year where danger levels are high. On Bonfire Night back in 2015, there were fifteen arrests on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, after the fun turned violent. Fireworks were hurled across the road through moving traffic, causing damage to nearby businesses and cars. It led to three police officers being injured, one seriously. The other two received minor burns and bruising after being hit by rockets. Last year on Bonfire Night, to a Sheffield family’s horror, their car was hit by a firework and went up in flames.

To avoid incidents like this happening, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been visiting schools across the area, delivering presentations about being safe on Bonfire Night.

A press release by South Yorkshire Police, said: “Our officers are here to keep you safe, but we can only do so much. Please talk to your children about the dangers of playing with fireworks and letting them off in public. We are working with the local councils and our Neighbourhood Policing Teams are doing extra patrols in key areas to try and prevent this and catch those responsible.”

Chief Inspector Lee Carlson, who is leading the Dark Nights operation, said: “We know the majority of people want to enjoy Bonfire Night and are not out to cause issues. There are a small minority of people that are intent on causing trouble and don’t seem to understand how serious it is to let off fireworks in a public place. Not only is it illegal but really dangerous not just to them but to innocent people that could be passing by.

“Over the next few days leading up to Bonfire Night there will be extra officers out on patrol in key areas that have been identified, and longer term plans are in place with the local Neighbourhood Policing Teams to catch those responsible. We will also be conducting test purchase operations at places that are selling fireworks to make sure they are not selling any to under-18s.

“We do not want to stop anybody’s fun and know that young people will be out enjoying the festivities, but if you are a parent please talk to your children about how dangerous this is and if you do have information about people doing this please report it to us on 101 or through our online portal here. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

He concluded: “The best way to enjoy Bonfire Night and fireworks is to attend an organised display. The bonfires are bigger, the fireworks are better and they are a lot safer. Please