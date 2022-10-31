The man, aged in his 20s, was attacked in Maggie May’s on Trippet Lane. South Yorkshire Police said a glass was used in the incident and the victim sustained a cut, which required hospital treatment.

The force said: “Police are investigating a reported assault at a Sheffield bar from Friday night (October 28). At around 9.05pm, officers received reports that a man in his 20s had been assaulted in Maggie May’s bar in the city centre.

“It is believed that the victim was assaulted with a glass, causing a cut that required hospital treatment. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”

A man was glassed in an attack in Maggie May's in Sheffield city centre

She told police she had befriended a group of women she had only met that night and they turned on her.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement about that incident: “The women then entered the toilets, where it is reported that the suspects turned on the victim, and one assaulted her, while the other suspect held the toilet door closed to prevent the victim leaving and other people coming in. The victim was able to lock herself in a cubicle and the suspects left the bathroom, but she was left with injuries to her face.”