Extra police in Sheffield city centre today after suspected murder and public encouraged to speak to them as senior detective appeals for witnesses

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 4.30pm on September yesterday afternoon to reports that a man was stabbed in High Street, suffering serious injuries.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in his 30s to assist in their enquiries. Police were still on the scene carrying out investigations today.

The victim, aged in hsi 20s, was taken to hospital via ambulance, but died at around 5.15pm.

Police at the suspected murder scene

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy said: “There is an increased police presence in Sheffield City Centre today as we continue our investigation. Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.

“If you have any concerns, please do go and speak to them- they are there to help and support you.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the city centre yesterday who might have witnessed what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 585 of 17 September.

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”

The incident has also disrupted bus and tram services both yesterday evening and during today, with diversions having to be put in place.