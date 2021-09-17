Murder investigation underway after man fatally stabbed in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 4.30pm on September 17 to reports that a man was stabbed in High Street, suffering serious injuries.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in his 30s to assist in their enquiries.

The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance, but sadly passed away at around 5.15pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a man in Sheffield city centre on Friday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say they saw the injured man from Mulberry Street with the injury before collapsing on High Street.

Blood stains could also be seen on the pavement on the entrance of High Street.

The incident has also caused bus and tram services to temporarily halt their services.

Recalling the incident, a witness said: "There was a lad shouting and someone ran across the street.

"I wasn't sure what was happening, it was like everyone was suddenly staring and looking. The police arrived minutes later."

Officers remain at the scene conducting their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 585 of 17 September.

This is a second stabbing to have taken place in Sheffield in a space of one hour.

Earlier, a 14-year-old boy suffered injuries after he was stabbed near a school in Firth Park at 3.30pm.

Police attended the scene and the boy was taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for stab wounds to his hand and leg.