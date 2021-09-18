The incident reportedly took place on Mulberry Street, located between Sports Direct and NatWest on High Street, at around 4.30pm on Friday.

The victim, who has yet to be named, is believed to have collapsed outside the former Pizza Hut restaurant at the entrance to High Court before he was taken to hospital via ambulance.

He sadly died at around 5:15pm.

June Oldale doesn't feel safe in Sheffield city centre.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, which remained sealed off on Saturday morning.

Following the stabbing, concerns have once again been raised about peoples safety in the centre of Sheffield, some parts of which have become characterised by abandoned shops, aggressive begging and homelessness.

Pensioner June Oldale, 85, from Gleadless Valley, said: “I don’t come into town very often but I don’t feel safe.

"It’s not very good, there’s too many lowlifes knocking about. Half of them are on drugs and they need drugs so badly they will do anything to get the money.”

A 75-year-old man, who has lived in Sheffield all his life, added: “I do feel safe but I wouldn’t if I was from anywhere else.

"It’s been going downhill for years. It’s terrible. This [Castle Square and Fitzalan Square] was the old centre of Sheffield but everything’s moved and it’s a s*****e.

"It was really good around here but it's gone downhill.”

Another two women The Star spoke to, who gave their names as Bev and Bridget, catch the tram from Castle Square to their workplace at a student accommodation and claimed they ‘absolutely’ don’t feel safe travelling through town.

"It’s rife with homeless and drugs,” said Bridget.

Bev added: “We come early in the morning and there’s lots of homeless people about asking you [sic].

"We catch the tram here at 5.30am and it’s horrendous. It’s the same at night as well.”

Bridget said: “There’s not enough police in Sheffield, it’s absolutely horrendous. Yesterday is a prime example.