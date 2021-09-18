Two white sheets have been laid out on the ground outside Sports Direct and are being held down by various objects, with an evidence marker also spotted inside the cordon on High Street.

Officers rushed to the scene at around 4:30pm yesterday following reports a man had suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in broad daylight.

The victim, who has yet to be named, was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly passed away at around 5:15pm.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

Six uniformed officers guarded the cordon, which also covers the entrance to Sports Direct, on Saturday morning.

They were unable to confirm when High Street would reopen.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers are expected to visit the scene today.

Bus routes passing through the area have been affected, but tram services are running.

