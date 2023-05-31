A house at the centre of a murder investigation in Sheffield today (May 31) was recently sold, neighbours say.

Officers remain at the scene on Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough this morning (May 31) after police discovered a body in a property at around midday yesterday. A number of police vans and crime scene investigators quickly arrived and the road has been taped off ever since.

The property where the body was found is under police guard.

South Yorkshire Police is yet to share the identity of the deceased, the cause of death or if anyone has been arrested over the incident.

A house on Crofton Avenue at the centre of a murder investigation in Hillsborough, Sheffield, was only recently sold and thought to be "empty" according to neighbours.

Today, neighbours told The Star how the alleged killing had “shocked” the otherwise quiet street – but said they were not aware anyone was living in the house to begin with.

The two-storey home on Crofton Avenue was reportedly sold within the last three months. A ‘sold’ sign remains outside the property.

One resident told The Star: “I’m not aware anyone was living there at all. I thought it was empty. It was listed and sold very quickly around three months ago. Because I’m a bit nosy, I looked up the listing online at the time. I thought it was quite derelict and needed a lot of work. I think someone was living there a year ago. I don’t know if they moved house or passed away.

“Other than that, this is quite a quiet neighbourhood, except for people struggling for parking spaces on match days.”

The road has been taped for nearly 24 hours since officers arrived at around midday on May 30 to find a dead body in the two-storey home.

Other homeowners said even when officers arrived at midday on Tuesday, the scene on Crofton Avenue seemed calm and orderly. The closure at the junction of Overton Road has nearly been in place for 24 hours.

Anyone with information that could help enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident 389 of May 30.