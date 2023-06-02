A house in Sheffield at the centre of a murder investigation has now been cordoned off by police for three days.

Officers are still at the scene on Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough today (June 2) after a body was discovered at around midday on Tuesday. Photos show how the junction at Overton Road remains taped off to traffic, while the house – which neighbours say they thought was empty – is under police guard.

It has now been three days since the discovery of a body at the property and police are yet to arrest anybody on suspicion of murder or release any details about the deceased or a possible cause of death.

In a statement on Thursday, police said that “conditions” inside the property were delaying investigations and extra care was needed for a “meticulous forensic examination of the scene” to identify the body.

A police cordon is still in place around a house in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, after a body was discovered three days ago (May 30).

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: “I understand that the local community and wider public will have questions about what happened, and we are doing our utmost to find answers to those questions.

“However, the conditions inside the property where the body was found means that there are going to be some delays, while we allow for meticulous forensic examination of the scene and determine who the individual is.

“I’d therefore ask that the public refrain from speculating or sharing information on social media that could cause considerable upset to this person’s potential family and friends.”

Previously, neighbours told The Star how the alleged killing had “shocked” the otherwise quiet street – but said they were not aware that anyone was living in the house.

The two-storey home on Crofton Avenue was reportedly sold within the last three months. A ‘sold’ sign remains outside the property. One neighbour said they saw the listing for the house when it was on the market and felt it was “quite derelict and needed a lot of work”.