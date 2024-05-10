Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“I think everything that can reasonably be done has been done"

Angry residents harangued police and council officials at a stormy meeting over a teenage crime wave in Sheffield.

At a meeting on Wednesday night, up to 60 people vented frustrations after months of alleged robberies, theft from shops and anti-social behaviour in and around Endcliffe Park.

Last week police were called out after a large group of children were reportedly involved in a disturbance and stones were thrown at a property on Ecclesall Road.

Up to 60 people vented frustrations over months of alleged robberies, theft from shops and anti-social behaviour in and around Endcliffe Park. Inset: Coun Barbara Masters.

Councillor Barbara Masters, who helped organise the meeting at Lost and Found bar, said Insp Amy Mellors and her boss, and Lorraine Wood, the council’s director of communities, faced questions.

And from what she heard she believed the problem had been tackled.

Coun Masters said: “I think everything that can reasonably be done has been done. I think the residents most directly affected felt their concerns had been acknowledged and they were being addressed by the police and council.

“But it will take a few weeks or months for the fears and tensions in the community to get back to normal.”

Issues that came up included victims failing to formally report incidents to the police, who are investigating just three cases that were apparently linked, she added.

And letters to families from seven schools about children being robbed had been issued without involving the police or council and had “heightened general fears.”

A resident who attended the meeting posted on a local Facebook forum: “I do believe there is on going work behind the scenes regarding this situation and that lessons have been learnt (the hard way).”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said at the meeting officers listened to victims and assured residents patrols had increased in the area, including mounted officers.

They added: “Officers confirmed that there are still several open, ongoing investigations that we cannot discuss and that specialist detective resources have been assigned to this.

“Officers added that there is a lot of multi-agency work taking place with partners with a view to long-term prevention and intervention. They confirmed that specific families/individuals would not be discussed in an open forum.

“Finally, officers noted that despite recent incidents, Ecclesall has one of the lowest crime rates in the South West – this can be verified on Police.uk.”