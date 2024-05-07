Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police and council chiefs will face the public at a meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Officials will be at the Lost and Found bar on Ecclesall Road from 6pm on Wednesday, May 8.

It comes after weeks of trouble involving teenagers in and near Endcliffe Park.

Last week police were called after a large group of children were reportedly involved in a disturbance and stones were thrown at a property on Ecclesall Road.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said the meeting would allow residents to voice questions and concerns to prevent the problem happening again.

Councillor Barbara Masters said she would attend. There is also speculation chief executive Kate Josephs will attend but this has not been confirmed.

In a statement, the council said: “Sheffield City Council is committed to providing support to communities. Whilst we are aware of the concerns that have been raised with regards to a family living on Ecclesall Road, we are unable to comment or provide details of the circumstances of individuals or families.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed an officer would be at the meeting.

The force added: “We encourage the public not to speculate about circumstances surrounding specific incidents and ask the public not to take matters into their own hands. Please report all incidents to police and in an emergency always call 999.”

A group of teenagers are at the centre of complaints about alleged robberies of children which has resulted in at least seven schools issuing warning letters

Meanwhile businesses and shops in Sharrow, Sharrow Vale, Banner Cross and Greystones have complained about alleged thefts and anti-social behaviour.

Last week, Insp Amy Mellor, of Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, urged victims to come forward.

She said: "My team is aware of the impact this is having on the community. This is a popular area of Sheffield for people to live, work and visit and we will not tolerate unacceptable behaviours and criminality which impact on people going about their daily lives. I want to reassure everyone in the area that we have heard your concerns and are taking action.

"Our work is continuing and moving forwards you will see an increased police presence in the area.