A total of seven schools in Sheffield have now warned parents about violence and robberies at the hands of teenagers in a popular park.

It has been six weeks since King Edward VII School told households of “a group of teenagers repeatedly threatening children and adults alike” in Endcliffe Park, off Ecclesall Road.

But since then, the rising frequency and number of schools also sending letters home illustrates how incidents are increasing and a community is, in their own words, “living in fear.”

South Yorkshire Police and the city council this week formally acknowledged the “situation”, where children and adults are being routinely assaulted, verbally abused and robbed.

A total of at least seven letters have been sent home to parents by Sheffield schools over violence at the hands of teenagers in Endcliffe Park.

Meanwhile, The Star’s inbox has received dozens of emails and messages from residents about themselves or their children being attacked, harassed and chased. Many of the emails speak of the S11 community “living in fear” in recent weeks.

Now, a total of at least seven schools - King Edward, High Storrs, Notre Dame, Silverdale, Birkdale, Girls High, and Greystones - have had to warn their pupils and parents about the danger of walking home through or even near Endcliffe Park in the last six weeks.

Three examples of letters sent home to parents about violence in Endcliffe Park by Silverdale, Notre Dame and Greystones respectively.

Notre Dame wrote how one of their students was robbed while walking on Onslow Road. Silverdale warned how “a small group of young people” have been assaulting and robbing students of mobile phones and airpods. High Storrs said a group of young people were carrying out “unprovoked attacks.”

Sheffield High School and Sheffield Girls’ both told parents how a young person was “attacked from behind by two girls and a boy around the age of 13 or 14.”

And, a second note was sent by High Storrs yesterday (May 1) that reads: “We continue to hear about incidents involving young people from local schools being robbed in the afternoon and early evenings in the Ecclesall Road, Endcliffe Park and Greystones areas. Students in our own community have also sadly been the victim of these crimes. We are in touch with the police.”

Endcliffe Park, off Ecclesall Road. Parents have spoken of their anger at how they feel they cannot let their children out or near the park and feel like “prisoners in their own homes.”

All the notes home ask pupils to stay in pairs or groups where possible and “being vigilant” as they walk home after school or hang out in the evenings.

Meanwhile, dozens of parents have told The Star about the impact the attacks are having on them and their children, with many describing how they feel like “prisoners in their own home.”

One father told The Star: “The latest letter home from High Storrs has made me angry as only recently have my wife and I allowed our 12-year-old to go out to the park on her own, and now I feel we can’t.

“We’re right ahead of the bank holiday and the park is off limits. It makes me so mad.

“You have a whole area of Sheffield - thousands of families - literally held hostage by some teenagers.”

One mother said: “I personally have been followed and intimidated, and I have a son who I worry about every time he goes out with friends.

“The threats and attacks are relentless at the moment and no one is listening to us. My son and his friends were cornered by them on Saturday night asking for money.”

South Yorkshire Police acknowledged the attacks this week in a statement to The Star. Inspector for Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, Amy Mellor, said: “Over recent weeks we have received reports for a group of youths causing concern in the community.

“We are aware of those involved and are doing all we can to ensure our communities are protected and safe.

“We have a dedicated police officer working to establish circumstances in every report we receive and would like to assure you that we are working with Sheffield City Council and their housing association, social care as well as the wider Safer Neighbourhood Service to curb this behaviour and ensure those responsible are dealt with.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming weeks.”