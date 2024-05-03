Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in a Sheffield suburb say they are living in fear due to the actions of a group of teenagers terrorising their neighbourhood.

Foreign exchange student ‘Penny’ says she did nothing to draw the attention of the yobs who assaulted her in Endcliffe Park.

For weeks, children and adults alike have been routinely assaulted and robbed at the hands of teenagers on Sheffield's Endcliffe Park.

“I don’t think I even looked at them. With some teenagers, they go after you if they decide you looked at them the wrong way. These ones just saw me coming and started.”

But now she’s living with the memories of how the group racially abused her on sight. How one of the boys grabbed her hair so the rest could pile in with punches and kicks. How an adult woman with the group seemed to be smiling and encouraging them to do it.

“I feel like the authorities aren’t going to do anything until these kids take a life,” said Penny (not her real name).

“I can’t stop thinking about it. I find I’m exhausted in the middle of the day. I might be moving to the area next school year and I’m terrified they might still be around and recognised.”

And, as hundreds of families living in the S11 area or near Endcliffe Park will tell you, these attacks have been happening nearly every day for six weeks.

"Penny" was walking past the playground on Endcliffe Park in Sheffield when she was attacked. She says she didn't so much as look at the teenagers when they began racially abusing her.

South Yorkshire Police says it is “investigating and gathering evidence in relation to every report.”

But emails about it fill The Star’s inbox, and phrases like “living in fear,” “prisoners in our own homes” and “afraid to go near the park” are common.

One parent told The Star how their son was ganged up on out of the blue on late March and filmed themselves as they beat him.

She said: “My son was playing in the playground when a group of kids started swearing at them. My son and his friends decided to leave but the group of seven kids followed them and pulled my son to the ground and beat him in the face. They pulled my son's friends to the floor and kicked her in the stomach.

“The police were called and arrived very quickly. They took statements but recently closed the case as they could not identify the group from my son's description.”

Letters home to parents from seven Sheffield schools over six weeks warning of assaults on children walking home point to how Endcliffe Park has not been safe to pass through for months.

Another father told The Star how his daughter and her friends were chased by a group through Endcliffe Park shouting that if they caught them they would stab them and break their legs.

His daughter is now afraid to go outside - meanwhile, other parents are frustrated with themselves as they feel they can’t let their own children out of the house anymore.

One mother told The Star: “I’m 51 and too scared to use Ecclesall Road, and there’s no way my children will be going to Endcliffe Park.

“I feel like a prisoner in my home... The effect [the teenagers] are having on us and the community at large is phenomenal and inexcusable. The police, the council, social services - where are they?”

A total of at least seven letters have been sent home to parents by Sheffield schools over violence at the hands of teenagers in Endcliffe Park.

Another mother said: “My son should be able to walk home from school safely and whilst this is happening and seemingly nothing been done about it I’m reluctant to give him this independence.”

Accounts from other victims have been posted on S11 community Facebook pages. Two girls were reportedly assaulted at around 4pm on April 30. A girl, aged 16, claims on May 1 she was beaten, had her glasses broken and was shoved to the floor while walking on Marmion Road, behind the Co Op on Ecclesall Road - while again claiming an adult woman with the teens stood nearby and encouraged them.

Meanwhile, The Star has seen a total of at least seven letters sent home to parents from schools in the past six weeks warning pupils of walking through Endcliffe Park because of their pupils being assaulted and robbed.

Three examples of letters sent home to parents about violence in Endcliffe Park by Silverdale, Notre Dame and Greystones respectively.

And, in every message to The Star, on community groups and in private chats is the same question: What is being done about it?

South Yorkshire Police’s full statement released on May 2 is in full at the bottom of this article.

Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police this week both formally acknowledged there was “a situation”, they are “aware of those involved” and are “working with families in the area” while “increasing patrols.”

But to S11 residents, they feel those responsible have been left to run riot and unpunished for weeks, if not months.

One father told The Star: “Despite raising these events repeatedly on local community groups and with the police, their response has been nothing short of appalling. A failure to respond, react, or engage with [the teenagers] has given them free rein to terrorise children, vulnerable adults and local shop owners, who are intimidated by the large group of young children [and] teens.

“At what point is action going to be taken against [these teenagers] who are abusing our community with impunity? The inevitably of their continued threats and violence is further escalation.

“What would have happened if my daughter hadn't been quick enough to escape them as they chased her, attempting to stab her and break her legs?”

Victims and residents have asked why catching those responsible is taking so long if incidents are happening every day, why patrols in the park weren’t stepped up weeks ago, and, if the teens have been identified, why haven’t they faced a court.

Instead, the residents and parents of the S11 area are entering a bank holiday, dreading what act of casual cruelty they will hear of next, and having to warn their children: ‘Stay away from Endcliffe Park.’

South Yorkshire Police’s response

Here is South Yorkshire Police’s response to the ongoing incidents in Endcliffe Park, in full.

“In recent weeks we have been made aware of a number of reports of anti-social behaviour and crime around Ecclesall Road, particularly the Endcliffe Park area of Sheffield.

“This has understandably caused concern among members of the local community and we want to assure you that dedicated resources have been allocated to investigating and gathering evidence in relation to every report we have received.

“Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have been carrying out increased patrols in the area, both in uniform and in plain clothes. In addition, we are continuing to work very closely with our partners at Sheffield City Council, including their housing and social services teams, to ensure we take a multi-agency approach to tackling the issues.

“The result of our ongoing work should now start to become apparent to local residents, but we want to make it clear that our efforts won’t stop here.

“We will remain in the area over the coming days and would encourage you to speak to our teams, who will be happy to explain more about the work we are carrying out.”

Inspector for Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, Amy Mellor, said: "My team is aware of the impact this is having on the community. This is a popular area of Sheffield for people to live, work and visit and we will not tolerate unacceptable behaviours and criminality which impact on people going about their daily lives. I want to reassure everyone in the area that we have heard your concerns and are taking action.

“Our work is continuing and moving forwards you will see an increased police presence in the area.