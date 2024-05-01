Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have promised to step up patrols near Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, after a spate of incidents which have left residents in fear.

Residents have told The Star that people living around the road and nearby Endcliffe Park are becoming more and more worried for their children’s safety, after a series of incidents which are alleged to have included threats to youngsters walking home from school.

One resident described the situation to The Star as: “S11 residents living in fear.”

One said: “Letters from schools have been sent to warn families and to tell children not to walk on their own anymore.”

The Star has seen letters from the schools, with one describing a group of youths demanding money and threatening and assaulting some of the people they approach.

Residents are concerned about youths year Endcliffe Park. Picture: Google

But residents say they are concerned that the problem has not been stopped, and want to see those responsible taken off their streets.

Businesses have also voiced concerns. Meetings have been held locally over the problem with residents, local businesses, police, local councillors and council officials.

Now South Yorkshire Police has acknowledged the reports of the problems, and told The Star that it is doing all it can to protect communities, and says patrols are to increase in the area in response.

Inspector for Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, Amy Mellor, said: “Over recent weeks we have received reports for a group of youths causing concern in the community.

“We are aware of those involved and are doing all we can to ensure our communities are protected and safe.

Police say they will increase patrols around Ecclesall Road and Endcliffe Park, File picture shows police patrolling Sheffield city centre. Picture: Marisa Cashill, National World

“We have a dedicated police officer working to establish circumstances in every report we receive and would like to assure you that we are working with Sheffield City Council and their housing association, social care as well as the wider Safer Neighbourhood Service to curb this behaviour and ensure those responsible are dealt with.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming weeks.

“If you have concerns please come and speak to us, and please continue to report incidents to us, this enables us to see the wider circumstances and gather evidence and intelligence required for us to take action.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield Council has also confirmed it is aware of the problem.

Ecclesall Road. Photo: Google

It said in a statement that it was aware of reports of ongoing incidents of anti-social behaviour around the S11 area.

It added: “We are currently supporting South Yorkshire Police in any way we can with their ongoing enquiries into this

“Our housing service is currently working with families in Sheffield City Council accommodation in the area

“If anyone has any issues they wish to discuss, they can contact housing representatives through the council website (https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/council-housing), by calling 0114 293 0000 or by visiting Howden House in the city centre.”

The sitting councillors for the Sheffield Council Ecclesall ward have issued a joint statement:

They said: “We are fully aware of the situation and have been involved with the residents most directly affected and the council. We held a meeting with some residents, businesses and police to discuss matters very recently and the police were able to explain what actions they are taking.

“We are aware that the council is using a multidisciplinary team to ensure all legal requirements are being followed correctly. To do otherwise, will delay effective action being taken.

“We understand the frustrations and concerns of people living and working in the area and the length of time it is taking to put a stop to all the problems being caused. It’s proved to be a complex legal case so it would be inappropriate to say more now in case it compromises the proceedings.