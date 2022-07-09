The SYP Off Road Team reported that they encountered a ‘nasty’ collision on Main Street, Aughton, Sheffield, on Friday evening and arrested an Audi driver for failing a roadside drugs test.

An elderly couple in a Citroen were taken to hospital with minor injuries and shock, officers said.

Later in Dinnington, Rotherham, they chased and stopped another Audi which appeared to be trying to achieve ‘WARP’ speed.

The driver appeared to be ‘very drunk’ and was arrested for ‘driving whilst unfit’.

Officers also pursued a motorcycle which failed to stop, but called it off on safety grounds because the female passenger was not wearing a helmet.

The unit had been heading out on rural crime patrols in Rotherham with road, dogs and wildlife officers before being diverted.

Their account of the evening states: ‘Only an hour into the shift, some of the team came across this nasty road traffic collision on Main St at Aughton, Sheffield.

‘The elderly couple in the Citroën gave us a scare at one point but they were transferred to hospital with minor injuries and shock. The car however will not make a recovery.

‘The driver of the Audi appeared to be under the influence of drugs and paraphernalia and drugs found on his person and in the car confirmed our suspicions.

In Dinnington, Rotherham, police chased and stopped another Audi which appeared to be trying to achieve ‘WARP’ speed.

‘After failing the roadside drugs test he was detained for possession of drugs and driving whilst unfit. He has been bailed pending blood results.

‘We hope the elderly couple make a full recovery and the wall gets rebuilt, where the Audi did a bit of re-modelling. Thanks to the people at the house providing refreshments, it was a hot one’.

On the second arrest, the officer wrote: ‘We spotted this grey Audi trying to achieve WARP speed. After a short pursuit the Audi was stopped. It turned out the driver and passenger had just been to a wake and were both very drunk.

‘Wow, nearly another statistic, driver arrested for driving whilst unfit and dealt with at custody’.

Police are appealing for information about the Main Street, Aughton, crash.