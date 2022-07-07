ITM Power is building a second factory in Sheffield - and a third overseas - after raising millions from investors.

The firm is sponsoring The Star’s inaugural South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards.

Chief executive Dr Graham Cooley said: “South Yorkshire is fast becoming a global hub for the manufacture of technologies and components that are vital in the race to net zero.

“We are also surrounded by initiatives large and small which are lowering emissions and improving air quality across the region.

“It is vital we discuss, celebrate and catalyse the growth of these important advances in society.”

The awards are a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to celebrate the achievements of businesses as ‘real momentum’ builds on the journey to reducing their environmental impact. They might also inspire others to embrace the challenge.

Entries close on July 26. The ceremony is on Thursday, September 22 at Magna.

Steve Foxley is chief executive of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, part of Sheffield University, and sponsor of the manufacturing category.

He says sustainability is an issue high on partners’ agendas, if not at the top.

He added: “No one has all the answers, but it is right that we recognise the people leading South Yorkshire’s green transition and inspire others to embrace the challenge head-on.”