Detectives say they have issued an E-fit of the man who they say is the suspect in the investigation after the teenager was assaulted as she sat on a bench in Phoenix Park, Thurnscoe.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: “At around 6pm on Wednesday June 22, it is reported that a man approached a teenage girl in Phoenix Park, Thurnscoe, where she was sat on a bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the face of a man who police believe carried out a sexual assault on a teenage girl, at Phoenix Park, Thurnscoe

“The man is understood to have made inappropriate comments to the teenager, before sexually assaulting her over her clothing.

“The victim was able to run away and alerted her family, who contacted police.

“Officers working with the victim to provide support have produced an E-fit image of a man they would like to identify as part of the ongoing investigation.”

The suspect is described as white, aged between 25 and 30, around 5ft 7ins tall with brown hair.

He was wearing a burgundy jumper and grey shorts, and is believed to have left the park on a bicycle.

Police are asking anyone who recognised him or saw the incident to contact them via the force’s new live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 821 of 22 June 2022 when they get in touch. You can log onto https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ to get onto the online portal