Memories of the infamous clash between striking miners and police in June 1984 abide but the site itself is changed utterly.
Our pictures show the startling transformation from a polluted landscape into a gleaming new development – with much more to come.
1. Orgreave.jpg
Orgreave Coking Works, pictured in the 1980s, turned coal into coke for the steel industry. Pic: Harworth Group.
Photo: .
2. Homes
Landowner Harworth says 1,600 homes stand on the site today.
Photo: Pic Harworth Group
3. Waverley
Waverley is a bustling new town in Rotherham built on the old Orgreave site.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Miners' Strike 1984
Mounted Police arrive at Orgreave Coking Plant - 31 May 1984
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers