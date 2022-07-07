How a coking plant at Orgreave became a multi-million pound development housing thousands of people

Orgreave: Pictures of how an opencast mine became home for 2,500 people

A burgeoning town stands on the site of the former Orgreave Colliery and Coking Works erasing almost all evidence of more than 170 years of toil.

By David Walsh
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:40 pm

Memories of the infamous clash between striking miners and police in June 1984 abide but the site itself is changed utterly.

Our pictures show the startling transformation from a polluted landscape into a gleaming new development – with much more to come.

1. Orgreave.jpg

Orgreave Coking Works, pictured in the 1980s, turned coal into coke for the steel industry. Pic: Harworth Group.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

2. Homes

Landowner Harworth says 1,600 homes stand on the site today.

Photo: Pic Harworth Group

Photo Sales

3. Waverley

Waverley is a bustling new town in Rotherham built on the old Orgreave site.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

4. Miners' Strike 1984

Mounted Police arrive at Orgreave Coking Plant - 31 May 1984

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Memories
Next Page
Page 1 of 4