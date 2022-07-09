Police were called to Manor Laith Road near Skye Edge Fields in the early hours of Friday after reports of a van was on fire.

The fire spread to nearby allotments where pigeons were being housed, though police said there is no information available to say whether any pigeons were hurt or killed in the blaze.

The flames last night near Skye Edge Fields. Police were unable to confirm whether any birds were killed or harmed in the fires.

A nearby resident described the blaze as “heartbreaking” and called for more action to tackle arsonists regularly torching vehicles in that area.

Five fire crews from Central Sheffield, Lowedges, Parkway and Rotherham attended the blaze.

The incident came after Sheffield City Council said public health funding had been received to improve the safety of outdoor spaces, including Skye Edge Fields.

Concerns had been expressed over the level of anti-social behaviour in the area with large amounts of fly-tipping and arson attacks.

The smoldering aftermath of last nights fire.