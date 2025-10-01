Daniel Karim: Kingpin responsible for flooding Sheffield & Rotherham streets with drugs now behind bars
Daniel Karim, aged 34, is now beginning a prison sentence totalling almost 20 years after a four-year police investigation resulted in his drug empire being toppled.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “Karim sourced a large amount of drugs before using a network of people to then distribute the illegal substances in Rotherham and Sheffield.
“Karim exerted an element of control over members of the OCG through fear and had a number of street dealers and drug preppers under his influence.
“Starting in 2019, a blend of covert and traditional policing tactics were used to set out building a case and intelligence picture around Karim and his group.”
Detective Superintendent Nicola Shimwell added: "Karim and his associates were a group of criminals who profited from funnelling harmful drugs onto the streets of South Yorkshire. Expert analysis has estimated that the street value of the illegal substances supplied by the drug lines operated by the OCG as over £1 million.
"From the beginning of this investigation, using the initial work by our neighbourhoods and investigations teams in Rotherham, we set out to dismantle the group from the top down, ensuring all those involved in the conspiracy to supply drugs faced justice."
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts
Karim was arrested during a number of intelligence-led warrants and vehicle stops in February 2022.
Analysis of phones seized during these warrants identified Karim as the leader of the OCG and provided details of the quantity of drugs the group had pumped into South Yorkshire.
Karim, 34, of Wincobank Close, Wincobank, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
He also pleaded guilty to a second count of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs as part of an East Midlands Special Operations Unit investigation.
On Monday (September 29, 2025), Karim appeared at Derby Crown Court where he was jailed for 19 years and eight months.
Eight other people involved with the OCG have previously been sentenced in connection with this investigation.
In total, the OCG members have been sentenced to over 55 years in prison:
- Omaan Jahanghir, aged 29, of Brunswick Road, Rotherham, was sentenced to 11 years in jail
- Nigel Hopewell, aged 46, of Furnival Way, Rotherham, was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison
- Alistair Ryan, aged 29, of Bowden Wood Close, Sheffield, was handed a prison sentence of five years and 11 months
- Warren Bell, aged 37, of Palmer Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to five years and eight months’ imprisonment
- Lee Rocket, aged 40, of Blyth Close, Rotherham, was sentenced to three years and five months in jail
- Glyn Hopewell, aged 39, of Meadow Street, Holmes, Rotherham, was sentenced to two years and seven months in jail
- Daniel Taylor, aged 35, of Stradbroke Avenue, Sheffield, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison.
- Charlotte Clough, aged 41, of Brook Fold, Rotherham, was sentenced to a 12-month community order
Det Supt Shimwell added: “Our dedicated teams work diligently everyday gathering intelligence on the supply of drugs in South Yorkshire.
“If you are involved in the production, supply or dealing of drugs, we will come after you and you will be brought to justice."