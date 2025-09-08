Their crime or crimes have finally caught up with them, however, and they’re now all currently in prison doing time.
Each of them were jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held during the course of 2025.
Some of these criminals admitted to their crimes and received time off the total length of their sentence as a consequence.
Others were found guilty after a trial at the same courts.
1. 24 drug dealers jailed during 2025 hearings held at Sheffield Crown Court
2. Lewis Darcy: Jailed for four years for offences including dealing Class A drugs
Officers carrying out proactive patrols in Doncaster stopped a drug dealer in his tracks leading to a prison sentence and the seizure of around £2,000 worth of harmful substances.
On 12 March, officers were carrying out patrols in the Hexthorpe area when they spotted a Citroen park up in Old Hexthorpe before a man exited the vehicle and began banging on the door of an address.
With their suspicions aroused due to the man's behaviour and the smell emanating from the vehicle, he was arrested and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A further search of his car led to officers finding three bags of cannabis and wraps of Class A drugs, with officers recovering between £1,500 and £2,100 worth of drugs in total from 26-year-old Lewis Darcy.
Darcy, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis as well as driving without a licence and insurance.
He was jailed for four years at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday, May 9, 2025.
All of the drugs and associated paraphernalia seized by officers from Darcy have since been destroyed. | SYP
3. Tommy Maughan and Kai Bean: Jailed for combined total of 12 years for drug dealing offences
Two gang members whose drug dealing enterprise was exposed as part of a policing operation in Woodhouse, Sheffield, have been jailed.
21-year-olds Tommy Maughan and Kai Bean (right) flooded the streets of Woodhouse with heroin and crack cocaine between July 2023 and July 2024.
Their crimes were exposed as part of an operation known as Clear Hold Build [CHB], which was launched in the same area by Sheffield officers in July 2024.
Officers were able to confirm the trio were using vulnerable people's homes to prepare drugs for sale.
The gang used physical assault and threats of violence to maintain control over their victims and forced them into debt bondage by falsely claiming they owed them money.
But their operation was blown wide open when officers seized mobile phones which analysis showed had been used to facilitate the sale of drugs worth around £250,000. Forensic work done on items such as weighing scales and wraps of clingfilm provided us with more evidence.
Bean, of Tithe Barn Avenue, Sheffield and Maughan, of Badger Close, Sheffield were due to stand trial later this year, but guilty pleas entered at earlier hearings meant they were sentenced on Monday, April 28.
The trio pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine while the boy also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Maughan was also sentenced for two dangerous driving offences, a S20 wounding offence, criminal damage to a police car, assaulting a police officer, and driving without insurance and a licence.
Bean and Maughan were both jailed for a total of six years while Maughan was also disqualified from driving for a total of nine years.
4. Hamza Ahmed: Jailed for three years six months
On December 12, 2024, officers on patrol in Eastwood, Rotherham, spotted a group of men on Jennings Close.
The group ran off and the officers gave chase.
Explaining what happened next, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One member of the group, Hamza Ahmed, was seen throwing items into the garden of an address on Erskine Road as officers closed in on him.
“Following the short foot chase, Ahmed was detained, and a search of the nearby garden recovered a chewing gum tub containing dozens of wraps of cocaine.
“Another tub containing approximately £400 worth of heroin and cocaine was found inside Ahmed’s coat pocket, and tucked into his waistband was a machete-style knife.
“When interviewed by officers, Ahmed offered no explanation answering no comment to all questions.”
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place and two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug.
On February 27, 2025 at Sheffield Crown Court, Ahmed, of Cottenham Road, Rotherham, was jailed for three years, six months | SYP