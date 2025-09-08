3 . Tommy Maughan and Kai Bean: Jailed for combined total of 12 years for drug dealing offences

Two gang members whose drug dealing enterprise was exposed as part of a policing operation in Woodhouse, Sheffield, have been jailed. 21-year-olds Tommy Maughan and Kai Bean (right) flooded the streets of Woodhouse with heroin and crack cocaine between July 2023 and July 2024. Their crimes were exposed as part of an operation known as Clear Hold Build [CHB], which was launched in the same area by Sheffield officers in July 2024. Officers were able to confirm the trio were using vulnerable people's homes to prepare drugs for sale. The gang used physical assault and threats of violence to maintain control over their victims and forced them into debt bondage by falsely claiming they owed them money. But their operation was blown wide open when officers seized mobile phones which analysis showed had been used to facilitate the sale of drugs worth around £250,000. Forensic work done on items such as weighing scales and wraps of clingfilm provided us with more evidence. Bean, of Tithe Barn Avenue, Sheffield and Maughan, of Badger Close, Sheffield were due to stand trial later this year, but guilty pleas entered at earlier hearings meant they were sentenced on Monday, April 28. The trio pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine while the boy also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Maughan was also sentenced for two dangerous driving offences, a S20 wounding offence, criminal damage to a police car, assaulting a police officer, and driving without insurance and a licence. Bean and Maughan were both jailed for a total of six years while Maughan was also disqualified from driving for a total of nine years. | SYP