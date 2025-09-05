Four-year police investigation dismantles group funnelling cocaine and heroin onto South Yorkshire streets
Over four years, South Yorkshire police took part into a detailed investigation of an organised crime group who helped funnel cocaine and heroin onto local streets.
The group made thousands of pounds from their illegal ventures.
Officers used a combination of covert and traditional policing tactics to develop a wider intelligence picture around the group - identifying each individual member involved in the wider conspiracy to supply drugs.
The group consisted of a network of street dealers - including Omaan Jahanghir, Daniel Taylor, Warren Bell, Lee Rocket and Alistair Ryan - would distribute the illegal substances in Rotherham and Sheffield.
Meanwhile, brothers Glyn and Nigel Hopewell were primarily involved in storing the drugs and preparing them for distribution.
Glyn Hopewell’s partner Charlotte Clough also facilitated the gangs drug dealing activities by allowing him to store drugs at her home.
In February 2022, the force executed a number of vehicle stops and warrants to arrest the members.
After pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs at Sheffield Crown Court, the names members returned to be sentenced on August 28 and 29.
Omaan Jahanghir, 29, of Brunswick Road, Rotherham, was sentenced to 11 years in jail.
Nigel Hopewell, 46, of Furnival Way, Rotherham, was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison
Alistair Ryan, 29, of Bowden Wood Close, Sheffield, was handed a prison sentence of five years and 11 months.
Warren Bell, 37, of Palmer Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to five years and eight months imprisonment.
Lee Rocket, 40, of Blyth Close, Rotherham, was sentenced to three years and five months in jail.
Glyn Hopewell, 39, of Meadow Street, Holmes, Rotherham, was sentenced to two years and seven months in jail.
Daniel Taylor, 35, of Stradbroke Avenue, Sheffield, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, possession of a weapon and money laundering. He was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison.
Charlotte Clough, 41, of Brook Fold, Rotherham, was also sentenced to a 12 month community order.
Additionally, Daniel Karim, 34, of Wincobank Close, has also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and is due to be sentenced at a later date.
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.
Detective Superintendent Nicola Shimwell said: "This has been a lengthy investigation into a group who have pumped thousands of pounds worth of drugs into South Yorkshire.
"Expert analysis has estimated that the street value of the illegal substances supplied by the drug lines operated by the OCG as over £1 million. Drugs harm our communities in many ways - with the profits being used to fund further organised criminality.
"We have dedicated teams working behind the scenes everyday gathering intelligence on drug dealers.
“If we have reason to believe you are supplying drugs, know this, we will come after you and you will be brought to justice.”