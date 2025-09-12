A man caught with a gun at Sheffield railway station, whilst on a suspended sentence for violence, went on to commit a string of drug dealing offences after his arrest.

Wesley Bostock was the subject of a custodial sentence of 14 months, suspended for 18 months, for an offence of wounding when police officers observed him carrying “a green holster for a long firearm on his shoulder” as he walked through Sheffield railway station.

A hearing on September 10, 2025 at Sheffield Crown Court heard how the firearm was subsequently determined to be an air rifle, and Bostock - who claimed to have been taking it to a shop in Castleton for repairs - was subsequently arrested.

Whilst air rifles are not prohibited firearms, it is illegal to be in possession of any firearm in the five-year period after receiving a suspended sentence of three months or more.

Bostock went on to commit two lots of drug dealing offences in December 2024 and January 2025, following his arrest for the firearms offence which took place on November 30, 2024, and also put him in breach of his suspended sentence order.

Charlotte Noddings, prosecuting, told the court that officers raided a property on Broom Walk in the Broomhall area of the city on December 28, 2024, after receiving intelligence suggesting it was “being used to supply drugs.”

During the course of the raid, Bostock was found “hiding under a duvet,” and officers also discovered 127 wraps of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £1,270, along with heroin distributed across 20 packages, which was believed to be worth around £200, Ms Noddings said.

Officers also found two sets of scales, along with numerous phones, an extendable baton, along with a knuckleduster, around £670 in cash and what Ms Nodding described as “dealer slips,” containing the defendant’s name and phone number.

Just over a fortnight later, on January 14, 2025, patrolling officers observed the defendant “engaging in a deal with a known user.”

After realising the officers were present, Bostock attempted to flee the scene, but they chased after him and he was detained following a brief struggle, the court heard.

Ms Noddings said Bostock’s home address was subsequently searched, and officers recovered £430 of crack cocaine; £190 of heroin - with both Class A substances broken down into deals - two Nokia mobile phones, £618 in cash and more “dealer slips.”

The contents of Bostock’s mobile phone were downloaded, and were found to contain messages that were indicative of drug dealing, along with a picture of a white substance on a set of scales.

Bostock, aged 48, was subsequently charged with offences including possessing a firearm during a five-year period following a suspended sentence of three months or more being passed, four counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, breach of a suspended sentence order and possession of criminal property, namely monies.

He pleaded guilty to all offences at an earlier hearing.

Ms Noddings told the court that Bostock’s criminal record consists of 61 previous offences from 15 convictions, with a previous conviction for drug possession dating back to 1995.

Defending, Christopher Brewin referred the judge, Recorder Anthony Kelbrick to a letter from the probation service suggesting Bostock had been complying well with the suspended sentence for his wounding offence in terms of attending appointments as requested, prior to committing the subsequent three sets of offences.

“He had himself a drug addiction in the past, and he found himself owing a drug debt which ran to four figures. And that’s how he got involved with drug dealing,” said Mr Brewin.

He continued: “Your Honour can see from his reaction that he’s very ashamed of that.”

Mr Brewin was keen to stress that the firearm offence committed by Bostock was in no way connected to the drug matters.

Mr Brewin told the court that Bostock, formerly of Townhead Street, Sheffield city centre, has previously been someone who contributed to society through his work in the car body repairs trade; however an injury to his thumb, for which he has undergone reconstructive surgery, has hampered his pursuit of more work in the field because he now finds it difficult to grip tools.

He added that Brewin has previously had caring responsibilities for his father, who suffers from Alzheimer's.

Wesley Bostock | SYP

His mother is not in a position to assist Bostock’s father, said Mr Brewin, meaning the care has now fallen to Bostock’s girlfriend who is “very angry” with him for his actions.

Recorder Kelbrick jailed Bostock for three years, six months for his most recent set of offences, and activated six months of his 14-month suspended sentence, bringing his total sentence to one of four years.

He also ordered the destruction of drugs and paraphernalia seized by officers.