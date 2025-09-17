A Sheffield drug dealer has been ordered to pay back almost £70,000 from his profits after he was found to have made more than £110,000 from his life of crime.

Almuez Hamid was jailed for 42 months last November for drug-related offences and possession of criminal property, and has been ordered to surrender some of his profits.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU) analysed how Hamid had benefited from his illegal activity, before looking at what he had available to pay back into the system.

This can also include money available in the bank, as well as physical assets such as property and vehicles.

Hamid, aged 26, of Lowedges Crescent, Sheffield, was found to have had a financial benefit of £111,110.

In August 2025, a confiscation order was made against Hamid for £69,656. Police say this is the amount the courts found he had available at that time. He has three months to pay this.

Speaking today (Wednesday, September 17, 2025) Laura Hough, Head of Asset Recovery, said: “Money gathered from confiscation orders is paid back into the justice system. It helps positively impact communities previously blighted by criminals.

“Information submitted by you, our local communities, is essential in securing confiscation orders. Intelligence from the public allows us to construct a better a understanding of how much convicted criminals have benefitted from their life of criminality.

“Have you noticed someone who has suddenly started wearing designer clothing or have bought a second car despite not appearing to have a job?

“They may be gaining this money illegally.”

Hamid’s criminality was exposed, following a series of warrants and vehicle stops, which were carried out in 2021 and 2022 led to a quantity of cash and drugs paraphernalia being seized from.

When a criminal is convicted they may think that they will still be able to benefit from the profits of a life of crime - however the thorough work of our Economic Crime Unit's (ECU) Asset Recovery Team ensures this isn't the case.

The force’s Economic Crime Unit team aims to ensure that “those who wreaked havoc on our local communities and profited from criminal enterprises are brought before the courts to pay back ill-gotten gains.”

Laura added: “If you see something that is not quite right, I urge you to report it to us, or through Crimestoppers if you don’t want to talk to us directly and want to remain anonymous.”

Call police on 101 or go through their suspicious activity online portal.

If you don’t feel comfortable contacting police directly, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers by visiting: https://orlo.uk/eLYED