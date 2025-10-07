Dalton Beavis: Police issue update on investigation into death of Sheffield boy, 14, after collision

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 7th Oct 2025, 08:23 BST
A police update has been provided on the investigation into the death of teenage boy fatally injured on a collision in Sheffield.

Dalton Beavis, aged 14, died on Monday, July 14, following a collision on Tunwell Avenue, Ecclesfield.

Dalton Beavis died in a collision on Tunwell Avenue, Ecclesfield, in Julyplaceholder image
Dalton Beavis died in a collision on Tunwell Avenue, Ecclesfield, in July | National World, Beavis family

The teenager had been riding a red and white Stomp Juice 110 motorcycle when he was fatally injured in a crash with a black Ford Mondeo.

A passing police officer on patrol was flagged down and rushed to the scene to provide emergency first aid.

An off-duty nurse also battled to save the young boy’s life until paramedics arrived and took over.

The schoolboy was taken to hospital but could not be saved and tragically passed away.

The driver of the Ford Mondeo, a 30-year-old man, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and other traffic offences. He was bailed pending further investigation.

In an update provided to The Star, South Yorkshire Police said the man remains on police bail as enquiries continue.

