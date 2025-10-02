There are traffic delays in Rotherham this afternoon following a collision.

Bus routes are currently being diverted in the East Dene area, following reports of a collision on the junction of Doncaster Road and Far Lane.

The 115 and 116 routes run through the area, connecting it to Rotherham town centre, and are facing diversions down Fitzwilliam Road.

Bus routes are being diverted after reports of a collision in Rotherham. | Google

Travel delays are expected.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

A First Bus spokesperson said: “Due to a road traffic collision on the junction of Doncaster Road and Far Lane.

“Services to divert via St Annes Road, St Annes Roundabout, Fitzwilliam Road, Mushroom roundabout in both directions.

“Service 115 then to use Herringthorpe valley road to serve East Herringthorpe.”

More to follow.