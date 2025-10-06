A police update has been issued on an investigation into a fatal collision in Sheffield which claimed the life of a young girl.

Elemie Wainwright, aged 11, died after a collision with a Ford Transit van at the junction of High Street and Station Road in Mosborough on Thursday, June 12.

The much-loved youngster, with “the biggest smile, the biggest heart”, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Elemie Wainwright died in a fatal collision in Sheffield earlier this year | Elemie Wainwright died in a fatal collision in Sheffield earlier this year

Following the collision, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and traffic offences.

In an update to The Star today, South Yorkshire Police said no charges have been made in connection to this case.

The motorist involved remains on police bail.

A heart-wrenching family tribute released after Elemie’s death reads: “Our beautiful baby girl, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, our hearts shattered into a million pieces.

“Our baby girl, our life and soul, with the biggest smile, the biggest heart, you were the kindest, most sweetest, most beautiful baby girl.”