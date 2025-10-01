Police in Sheffield are investigating two hit-and-runs on the same day, believed to have involved the same car.

On August 22, at around 10pm, police officers patrolling officers the Manor area of Sheffield spotted a black VW Golf reported as having been involved in a ‘fail to stop collision’ earlier in the day.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which failed to stop for them, but lost sight of the car.

Sheffield police are investigatimng after two hit-and-runs in same day were believed to involve same car

Shortly after, officers were made aware that a cyclist had been seriously injured in a collision on nearby Bernard Street at the junction with Duke Street, near to Park Hill.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital and has since been discharge.

Police believe the same car was involved in both incidents.

A vehicle found on Margate Drive, Sheffield, has been seized as part of the police investigation.

Witnesses to the collision with the cyclist or dashcam footage, or anyone with information about the vehicle being left on Margate Drive, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1,119 of August 22, 2025.