A 14-year-old Sheffield boy who died in a collision has been named locally ahead of a balloon release in his memory.

Dalton Beavis tragically died on Monday (July 14) following a collision at around 6.14pm on Tunwell Avenue, Ecclesfield.

The teenager had been riding a red and white Stomp Juice 110 motorcycle when he was fatally injured in a crash with a black Ford Mondeo.

A passing police officer on patrol was flagged down and rushed to the scene to provide emergency first aid. An off-duty nurse also helped to save the young boy’s life.

Paramedics raced to the scene and Dalton was taken to hospital but tragically passed away.

Flowers have piled up at the scene of the crash with balloons spelling out his name.

A friend of Dalton’s family named the 14-year-old in a tribute on her Facebook page on Wednesday, and announced loved ones will hold a balloon release this Friday.

The tribute reads: “Upon request of Dalton Beavis’ beloved family they would like to say a thank you to all the love, support and keeping his memory alive.

“However It is with broken hearts and unimaginable sorrow they would love you to pay respects to Dalton at his memorial send off for a balloon release at Concord Park (top field back of centre), Shiregreen, 5pm, July 18.

“All is welcome to pay respects to Dalton and his family. Plz be mindful that his childhood friends have arranged the greeting.”

The driver of the Ford Mondeo, a 30-year-old man, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and other traffic offences. He was baile pending further investigation.

Information can be reported to the police online, via the live chat, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 857 of July 14, 2025.

Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team here.