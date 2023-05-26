Tragic news today after it has emerged a teenager has died following an unspecified attack last night (May 25).
Two men are custody on suspicion of murder and rumours are circulating that the fatal incident was a stabbing at around 7.30pm yesterday.
We will be keeping you up to date on all the breaking news surrounding this incident as it happens.
Crookes murder investigation: Live in Sheffield after teenager dies in incident
Two in custody following death of teenager in Crookes Sheffield
Good morning, Sheffield. Tragic news today after it has emerged a teenager has died following an unspecified attack last night (May 25).
Two men are custody on suspicion of murder and rumours are circulating that the fatal incident was a stabbing at around 7.30pm yesterday.
We will be keeping you up to date on all the breaking news surrounding this incident as it happens.
Latest police statement over Crookes murder investigation
A teenager has died after an attack in Crookes, Sheffield, police have confirmed.
Murder investigation launched as police confirm death of teenager after 'stabbing'
A teenager has died after an attack in Crookes, Sheffield, police have confirmed.
First report from last night
For completeness, here is the first report from The Star publishe last night when the paper was first made aware of the incident.
The victim staggered across Crookes after being knifed in an altercation between a group of youths locals say.
A young man collapsed in the street after being stabbed in broad daylight in the centre of a Sheffield suburb.
All photos from scene of alleged murder in Crookes, Sheffield, following death of teenager
Here are all the pictures The Star of the crime scene at Main Road and Mulehouse Road in Crookes.
Sheffield public rage over rumours that alleged murder was knife related
Sheffield’s public have shared their thoughts and condolences online following the alleged murder of a teenager in Crookes last night.
Unconfirmed rumours that the death was the result of a stabbing in particular has led to condemnation of knife crime among youths in the city.
Keith Tyree wrote online: “Needs automatic sentence. Carry knife and draw it 5 years, use it 10 years, fatal 25 years.”
Julie Cain said: “Needs to be a massive campaign to stop and search and arrest, charge people who carry knives. Consequences!”
Phillip Carr wrote online: “A minimum of 5 years for carrying a knife, minimum 20 for using it, more severe sentence for a gun.”
Family has been informed, say police as teenage murder investigation continue
Police have this morning issued more details of the teenager who tragically died after a suspected stabbing in Crookes, Sheffield, last night.
Victim’s family have been informed say police as more information released about tragic stabbing
Police have this morning issued more details of the teenager who tragically died after a suspected stabbing in Crookes, Sheffield, last night.
Police confirm victim is just 17 years old, as well as ages of two men in custody
South Yorkshire Police has in the past hour confirmed the age of the deceased teenage at the heart of a murder investigation today.
The force said in a statement: ““A murder inquiry is underway after a 17-year-old was reportedly stabbed in Sheffield yesterday evening (Thursday 25 May).
“We were called shortly after 7pm to reports of a stabbing on Crookes Road. The boy was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly after he arrived.
“Two men, aged 29 and 18, are in police custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.”
Latest police statement over Crookes murder investigation
Here is the full statement by South Yorkshire Police in the past hour over the alleged murder of a teenager in Crookes.
South Yorkshire Police issued a statement today which said: “A murder inquiry is underway after a 17-year-old was reportedly stabbed in Sheffield yesterday evening (Thursday 25 May).
“We were called shortly after 7pm to reports of a stabbing on Crookes Road. The boy was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly after he arrived.
“Two men, aged 29 and 18, are in police custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.
“Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp, the officer who is leading the investigation said she knew how concerning this incident would be for the local community and residents across the city and she wanted to reassure the public that the enquiries into the incident continued at pace.
She said: “Our officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened last night, which sadly led to a teenager losing his life.
“There continues to be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out enquiries, and there are also a number of road closures and police cordons in place. If you see our officers around the area then please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them – we’re here to help and support you.”
“The boy’s family have been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.”