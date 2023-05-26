Police scene of crime officers on the scene at a reported stabbing in Crookes, Sheffield. Police have now confirmed they are investigating the murder of a teenager STAR

Here is the full statement by South Yorkshire Police in the past hour over the alleged murder of a teenager in Crookes.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement today which said: “A murder inquiry is underway after a 17-year-old was reportedly stabbed in Sheffield yesterday evening (Thursday 25 May).

“We were called shortly after 7pm to reports of a stabbing on Crookes Road. The boy was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly after he arrived.

“Two men, aged 29 and 18, are in police custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.

“Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp, the officer who is leading the investigation said she knew how concerning this incident would be for the local community and residents across the city and she wanted to reassure the public that the enquiries into the incident continued at pace.

She said: “Our officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened last night, which sadly led to a teenager losing his life.

“There continues to be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out enquiries, and there are also a number of road closures and police cordons in place. If you see our officers around the area then please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them – we’re here to help and support you.”