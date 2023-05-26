News you can trust since 1887
Victim’s family have been informed say police as more information released

Crookes Sheffield murder probe: Everything we know, including victim's age, arrests and police statement

A murder investigation is today continuing, with two men in custody, after a 17-year-old boy died following a reported stabbing in Sheffield.
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th May 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:48 BST

Here is the latest we know about the tragic events in Crookes yesterday evening, Thursday, May 25, the police response and the ongoing murder probe.

How old was the victim and how did they die?

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the boy who tragically died was aged 17. They said his family had been informed and was being supported by specialist officers. The cause of death has not been confirmed but police said they were called to reports of a stabbing.

Police in Crookes, Sheffield, where a murder investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy tragically died following a reported stabbingPolice in Crookes, Sheffield, where a murder investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy tragically died following a reported stabbing
Where did it happen and when?

Emergency services were called to a reported stabbing on Crookes, also known as Main Road, shortly after 7pm on Thursday, May 25. They said a boy was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly after he arrived.

People in the area told The Star the incident happened near the Domino Pizza restaurant on Crookes, which is also known as Man Road. The road was sealed off this morning, Friday, May 26, between The Ball pub and Sainsbury’s, with a number of police officers still at the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for most of the day. Bus services are being diverted, with operator First having said the 52 is following the 95 route while the road is closed.

Who has been arrested?

South Yorkshire Police said this morning that two men, aged 29 and 18, were in police custody after being detained on suspicion of murder. No one has yet been charged.

What have police said?

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp, the officer who is leading the investigation, has issued a statement about the tragic events. She said: “Our officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened last night, which sadly led to a teenager losing his life.

“There continues to be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out enquiries, and there are also a number of road closures and police cordons in place. If you see our officers around the area then please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them – we’re here to help and support you.”

“The boy’s family have been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.”

What can members of the public do?

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 965 of May 25. You can also share any information online at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

We will update this article with the latest information as we get it. You can also follow The Star’s blog for updates.