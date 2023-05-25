A young man collapsed in the street after being stabbed in broad daylight in the centre of a Sheffield suburb.

The victim staggered across Crookes, known as Main Road, after being knifed in an altercation between a group of youths outside Domino’s Pizza at 7.15pm, locals say.

He made it across to Mulehouse Road at the side of Beres sandwich shop before collapsing. Shocked witnesses dialled 999 and an air ambulance attended, landing at nearby Crookes cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police, including several armed officers with pistols, arrived in about 10 marked an unmarked cars and sealed off the area.

Police sealed off the centre of Crookes after incident attended by the air amublance.

One local, who asked not to be named, said they had seen images of a yellow-handled knife in the driveway to the side of Domino’s and blood on road next to Carnalls Autocentre on Mulehouse Road.

He added: “It looked really serious. There were a lot of air ambulance and paramedics around the man but he wasn’t moving. People are shocked, this sort of thing just doesn’t happen in Crookes.”

The incident happened on a warm summer’s evening when a lot of people were heading out to pubs and takeaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workers with the city council's highways contractor Amey arrived at 9pm and began putting out ‘Road Closed’ signs in an attempt to ease the traffic chaos. One worker said they expected Crookes to be closed for seven hours or more.

Police, including several armed officers with pistols, arrived in about 10 marked an unmarked cars flooded the area.

Local Facebook groups exchanged information about the incident, with one posting: 'Thinking of those involved tonight."

South Yorkshire Police were contacted for information.