Police have this morning issued more details of the teenager who tragically died after a suspected stabbing in Crookes, Sheffield, last night.

Officers confirmed that the boy was a 17-year-old, and that his family have been notified of the tragedy. They are now receiving support from specialist officers.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement today which said: “A murder inquiry is underway after a 17-year-old was reportedly stabbed in Sheffield yesterday evening (Thursday 25 May).

“We were called shortly after 7pm to reports of a stabbing on Crookes Road. The boy was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly after he arrived.

Crookes murder victim’s family have been informed say police as more information released. PIcture shows the scene this morning

“Two men, aged 29 and 18, are in police custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.”

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp, the officer who is leading the investigation said she knew how concerning this incident would be for the local community and residents across the city and she wanted to reassure the public that the enquiries into the incident continued at pace.

She said: “Our officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened last night, which sadly led to a teenager losing his life.

“There continues to be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out enquiries, and there are also a number of road closures and police cordons in place. If you see our officers around the area then please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them – we’re here to help and support you.”

Officers have also now provided details of where to call with any information which may help with the police investigation.

If you have any information which think could assist the investigation, please report it by logging onto: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 965 of 25 May.

