A teenager has died after an attack in Crookes, Sheffield, police have confirmed.

Officers were still on the scene of the incident early this morning, as the investigations into the tragic death continued with reports earlier this evening that there had been a stabbing.

South Yorkshire Police have now released a statement confirming the death of a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated: “A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager died following an assault in Crookes, Sheffield this evening (Thursday 25 May).

Police scene of crime officers on the scene at a reported stabbing in Crookes, Sheffield. Police have now confirmed they are investigating the murder of a teenager

“There are a high number of uniformed officers in the area carrying out initial enquiries, and a number of road closures and cordons remain in place.

“Two men are in custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.”

Scene of crime officers in white overalls were still on the street well into the night as officers continued investigations into what some residents said they understood to be a fatal stabbing, said to have happened near the Domino Pizza shop on the main road through Crookes. A marked scene of crimes officers van was also on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was sealed off by blue and white police tape between The Ball pub, and the Sainsbury’s supermarket, as officers worked.

Police guard the scene at a reported stabbing in Crookes, Sheffield. Police have now confirmed they are investigating the murder of a teenager

It was reported locally that the air ambulance had been on the scene, while one resident outside the supermarket said he had seen two ambulances at the scene early yesterday (Thursday) evening.

By 11pm, there were still more than half a dozen police vehicles on the scene and around a dozen officers, some of them manning the cordon.

Uniformed officers turned people away from the cordon, telling people they could not cross because there had been ‘a critical incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said they expected the cordon to remain in place all night.

The Ball pub remained open as the investigations were proceeding last night.

One man standing near the Sainsbury’s supermarket told The Star: “We’ve just heard that someone got stabbed, and that there’s been a death. I’d just come out for a drink, and then saw the whole of the road closed, and the side roads closed.

"People have said it was around 7.30pm. There was an ambulance there earlier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, it was reported that the members of the public had dialled 999 and an air ambulance attended, landing at nearby Crookes cemetery.

Another, near The Ball pub said: “I thought someone must have run off because the police helicopter looked like it was searching for someone earlier. Traffic was jammed around here at 7.30pm. Buses were dropping off at Crookesmoor Road.”

South Yorkshire Police officers, including several armed officers with pistols, were said to have arrived in about 10 marked an unmarked cars and sealed off the area.

One resident told The Star earlier in the evening: “It looked really serious. There were a lot of air ambulance and paramedics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “People are shocked, this sort of thing just doesn’t happen in Crookes.”