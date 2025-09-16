A murder investigation has been launched after a young Barnsley man with “a heart of gold” was shot dead.

Connor Batty, aged 26, from Barnsley, was found dead at the back of a property on Barnsley Road in Hemsworth on Thursday evening (September 11).

Connor Batty, 26, was shot dead while reportedly forcing entry into a property on Barnsley Road, in Hemsworth, on September 11.

In a statement released by West Yorkshire Police, his family said: “Connor was a brother, father, partner and uncle. He was loved dearly by all his family and was a loyal kind person with a heart of gold.

“He has lost his life and now as a family we are having to deal with this and would like people to respect our privacy in our grief.

“We understand that there is a lot of speculation and a number of comments are being made online but ask people to refrain on commenting until they know the full circumstances.”

Police saythree men, including Mr Batty, had forced entry into the Barnsley Road property at about 9.30pm on September 11.

A firearm was discharged during the incident, resulting in Mr Batty's death.

Adrian Frost, 60, of Barnsley Road, who was arrested as part of the murder probe, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and production of a class B drug.

Dylan Kelly, 23, of Locksley Gardens in Barnsley and Lewis Bromley, 25, of Rose Avenue in Barnsley, have been charged with forcing entry into a property, aggravated burglary and having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

All three men have been remanded into custody.

Frost uis due to appear at Leeds Crown Court next month and Kelly and Bromley are both due to appear at Bradford Crown Court.