Sheffield flats: Council orders repair or demolition of derelict buildings in trendy Kelham Island

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 16th Sep 2025, 06:03 BST

The owner of three prominent buildings in Sheffield’s trendiest district has been ordered to tidy them up or flatten them.

Leeds-based MSD Holdings must repair or demolish two former steelworks and former student flats on Penistone Road and Dixon Street.

Sheffield City Council has issued an enforcement notice on all three properties stating the ‘amenity’ of part of the city of Sheffield is ‘seriously injured and adversely affected by the unsatisfactory and untidy condition of the land’.

If the firm fails to act within six months of August 1, the authority says it will do the work and recover the costs.

The site, in trendy Kelham Island, faces busy Penistone Road and is seen by thousands of motorists every day.

The buildings are burnt out and boarded up.

Namsbury Steel Works last operated in 2008. In 2018 permission was granted for 222 student flats.

Rutland House was turned into student accommodation in 1994, documents filed with Sheffield City Council show. It has been boarded up since 2022.

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

The former North British Steel Works, to the rear on Dixon Street, is a burnt out wreck.

It comes after Homes England last year announced £67m for 1,300 new homes in nearby Neepsend and Furnace Hill.

The Star is attempting to trace MSD Holdings directors Daniel Hickinbotham and James Mortimore.

The building is burnt out and boarded up.

1. Rutland House

The building is burnt out and boarded up. | nw Photo: dw

Photo Sales
Rutland House flats and Namsbury steelworks on Penistone Road.

2. Derelict

Rutland House flats and Namsbury steelworks on Penistone Road. | nw Photo: dw

Photo Sales
The former North British Steel Works on Dixon Street.

3. Wrecked

The former North British Steel Works on Dixon Street. | nw Photo: dw

Photo Sales
The former Namsbury site is fenced off and overgrown.

4. Namsbury

The former Namsbury site is fenced off and overgrown. | nw Photo: dw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield City CouncilSheffieldKelham IslandPropertiesWork
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice