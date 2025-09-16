Leeds-based MSD Holdings must repair or demolish two former steelworks and former student flats on Penistone Road and Dixon Street.

Sheffield City Council has issued an enforcement notice on all three properties stating the ‘amenity’ of part of the city of Sheffield is ‘seriously injured and adversely affected by the unsatisfactory and untidy condition of the land’.

If the firm fails to act within six months of August 1, the authority says it will do the work and recover the costs.

The site, in trendy Kelham Island, faces busy Penistone Road and is seen by thousands of motorists every day.

The buildings are burnt out and boarded up.

Namsbury Steel Works last operated in 2008. In 2018 permission was granted for 222 student flats.

Rutland House was turned into student accommodation in 1994, documents filed with Sheffield City Council show. It has been boarded up since 2022.

The former North British Steel Works, to the rear on Dixon Street, is a burnt out wreck.

It comes after Homes England last year announced £67m for 1,300 new homes in nearby Neepsend and Furnace Hill.

The Star is attempting to trace MSD Holdings directors Daniel Hickinbotham and James Mortimore.

