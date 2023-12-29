"We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour"

A Sheffield man who died after he was hit by a car as he helped an injured woman "would never turn away from anyone in need".

The family of Christian Marriott say the circumstances of his death show the kind and caring man he was.

Chris, aged 46, died after being hit by a car during a disturbance on College Close, Burngreave, on Wednesday afternoon. He had been out for a post-Christmas walk with his wife and two young sons when he spotted an unconscious woman and went over to help.

His family said: "Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle - and friend to many.

Chris Marriott, who was killed as he helped an injured woman in Sheffield, “would never turn away from anyone in need.”

"The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us, his family, show the sort of man he was - to go to help rather than to turn away.

"Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus. We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour, while we mourn his loss.

"We would urge anyone with any information to share this so that we can understand better the circumstances in which he died."

The tribute also states he devoted much of his life to helping others including at Sheffield College, Jubilee Foodbank and Debt Advice, Voluntary Action Sheffield, and more recently Community Money Advice and as a trustee of MASKK (Manor and Castle After School and Kids Klubs).

Police say Chris left his family and stopped to provide first aid to the woman, before a car hit him, the woman, and a number of others. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in police custody.

A 55 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been released on police bail.

The woman Chris was helping remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We are continuing to appeal for dashcam, CCTV footage and information that can assist detectives with their inquiry to understand the circumstances that has led to Chris’ death and ensure those responsible are brought before the courts.