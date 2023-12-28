News you can trust since 1887
Burngreave murder: Romance row rumours swirl after car hits crowd in Sheffield suburb

Emergency services were called following reports of violence and disorder

By David Walsh
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:42 GMT
A large police cordon remains in place on a residential road in Sheffield almost 24 hours after a man died when a car hit a crowd of people.

Officers were continuing to stand guard on Scott Road today after the incident on College Close, Burngreave, on Wednesday afternoon. 

Pollice cordon on Scott Road, Burngreave.Pollice cordon on Scott Road, Burngreave.
Locals say it was triggered by a row over an arranged marriage but police have not confirmed any of the background to the shocking incident.

Meanwhile a murder investigation is underway and two men remain in custody.

Several police vehicles were seen coming and going this morning and at one point a crime scene investigation van departed with blue lights flashing. 

Emergency services were called to College Close at 2.06pm on Wednesday following reports of violence and disorder.

A 46-year-old man died at the scene and several others were injured, with one casualty said to have been in a serious condition in hospital last night.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, aged 55, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The police are urging anyone with information - including CCTV, dashcam or doorbell video - to  contact them on 101. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/HWHKQ

