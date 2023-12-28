Burngreave murder: Romance row rumours swirl after car hits crowd in Sheffield suburb
Emergency services were called following reports of violence and disorder
A large police cordon remains in place on a residential road in Sheffield almost 24 hours after a man died when a car hit a crowd of people.
Officers were continuing to stand guard on Scott Road today after the incident on College Close, Burngreave, on Wednesday afternoon.
Locals say it was triggered by a row over an arranged marriage but police have not confirmed any of the background to the shocking incident.
Meanwhile a murder investigation is underway and two men remain in custody.
Several police vehicles were seen coming and going this morning and at one point a crime scene investigation van departed with blue lights flashing.
Emergency services were called to College Close at 2.06pm on Wednesday following reports of violence and disorder.
A 46-year-old man died at the scene and several others were injured, with one casualty said to have been in a serious condition in hospital last night.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, aged 55, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The police are urging anyone with information - including CCTV, dashcam or doorbell video - to contact them on 101. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/HWHKQ