He was trying to do the right thing

Tributes have been paid to a Good Samaritan who lost his life while trying to do the right thing by helping a stranger in need.

Christian Marriott died in an incident on College Close, Burngreave, yesterday - he was a Good Samaritan helping an injured woman when a car ploughed into him

Dad-of-two Christian Marriott, aged 46, was on a post-Christmas family walk with his wife and two children when he offered to provide first aid to an unconscious woman slumped on the ground on College Close, Burngreave.

It is understood the woman had been involved in some kind of an alteraction with others when she was rendered unconscious.

A man died and other people were injured when a car ploughed into a crowd in street in Burngreave, Sheffield

While Chris and others, including an off-duty midwife, tried to help the stricken woman, a car ploughed into them.

Tragically, Chris died at the scene.

A murder probe has been launched with two men, aged 23 and 55, both arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. They remain in police custody this evening.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for Chris online, with those who have information about the incident urged to come forward to help the police.

DCI Andrew Knowles, described Chris' death as "utterly heartbreaking" and vowed to "secure justice" for him and his family.

Posting on Facebook, friend Philip Antill said: "How tragic to hear this about someone whom I've worked with and count as a friend. Such a gentle and kind guy who lived out his name-sake faith with purpose and faithfulness. We will miss him greatly."

Courts Joanne said: "Hands to this gentleman going out of his own way to provide care for another only to lose his own life putting others before himself. I truly feel for his family and I hope his family get justice and the relevant care needed to have witnessed such an awful and devasting ordeal that should never have happened to begin with!

"R.I.P Sir, my heart is with your family and friends.

"I also hope that the ones who are holding such vital information do the right thing and come forward so that this gentleman’s family can get the justice they deserve."

Wayne Glossop added: "Absolutely heartbreaking. The world as we knew it, is no more. Justice needs to be given to Chris' family, I hope the person/s who committed this devastating act shows some remorse for their behaviour and does the right hing to give closure to the family who are now suffering without their loved one."

Camilla Smith posted: "RIP Chris he was only doing what anyone would do, being a hero. This is beyond heartbreaking. Condolences to his family. Life is painfully cruel.

Samathan Henderson, who knew Chris, posted: "Can't believe this, Chris helped me out so much with the start of my counselling career - so sad, such a genuine honest guy."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number is 459 of December 27.