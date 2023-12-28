Burngreave murder: Peacemaker killed in street fight between families in Sheffield - claim
Neighbours have described seeing several injured people
People living in a quiet Sheffield cul-de-sac have described the "disaster" in their street when a car hit a crowd during a disturbance, leaving one man dead and several others injured.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident at the junction of College Court and College Close in Burngreave on Wednesday afternoon.
Neighbours said they were alerted by noise in the street.
Tarek Nayli, 49, came out of his home to see fighting, several injured people and neighbours telling him others were trapped under a car.
He said: "When I came out, I found people all gathering around and people fighting.
"One guy had a lot of blood on his face."
He added: "I saw people fighting on that corner before the police came and the car was already there.
"The whole neighbourhood was out."
He said: "They said there were people underneath the car and when the police came they managed to get them out.
"They flipped the car over and they've taken two people out."
Mr Nayli said one injured man was already sitting beside the car and a woman was also clearly hurt.
Asked about the fighting, he said: "I didn't see any weapons but there was a lot of hitting and one guy had a stick."
Mr Nayli said he only found out later that someone had died.
He said: "It was very, very sad and also very upsetting, and I couldn't believe it
"All of a sudden you find people dead and a very big crime. This is a disaster."
South Yorkshire Police are continuing to hold the 23-year-old man, along with a 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police said they were called to the cul-de-sac "following reports of violence and disorder" at about 2pm and a car collided with a group of people as the call was under way.
Other neighbours said they believed the fighting had begun over a dispute between families, but the man who died had come to help and was not involved in the disorder.
On Thursday morning, police continued to guard an extensive cordon around the close, which is a small cul-de-sac of modern houses a short distance from the Northern General Hospital and about a mile-and-a-half from the city centre.
The cordon was dropped later in the day as forensic officers and detectives continued their inquiries in the small semi-detached property.
Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was rushed to hospital, where they remain in a serious condition.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Knowles said on Wednesday: "We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.”
Police would like to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. The incident number is 459 of December 27.