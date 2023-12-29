Christian Marriott: Sheffield police boss Alan Billings vows to reduce violence after death of Good Samaritan
'We all need to reflect on how violent behaviour brings grief and misery'
The man in charge of policing in Sheffield has vowed to work to reduce violence after a Good Samaritan died after being hit by a car while tending a woman injured in a street fight.
Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said the death of Christian Marriott, a father of two young children, was a "heart-breaking tragedy".
He added: "He died as he sought to help another person. We all need to reflect on how violent behaviour brings grief and misery. It never solves issues but only makes matters worse.
"I will continue to work with colleagues to reduce violence in all its forms across South Yorkshire."
Chris, aged 46, was fatally injured after stopping to help an unconscious woman while on a family walk in Burngreave with his wife and two young sons.
A car travelling on College Close ploughed into him and others who had gathered around the casualty as she was on the ground.
Several other people suffered injuries when they were hit by the car on Wednesday afternoon, including an off-duty midwife, who had also stopped to help the unconscious woman.
A murder investigation is underway and two men, aged 23 and 55, remain in police custody. Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.