A police probe is continuing today into a stabbing on Sheffield's party street, which saw three men treated for knife wounds last weekend.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST
The street, lined with bars and clubs, is a mecca for young people on nights out and there is normally a police presence most weekends.

In the past, special measures have been put in place to pedestrianise the street on a temporary basis, to reduce the potential of collisions with cars when revellers spill outside after last orders.

This is to be repeated on two nights during freshers week, when thousands of new students move to the city.

There have been a number of serious incidents on Carver Street over the yearsThere have been a number of serious incidents on Carver Street over the years
In the early hours of Saturday, September 9, emergency services were called to reports that a man had been stabbed on Carver Street.

Shortly after, a second report was received that someone had been hit by a car at the same location.

Police later revealed that three men, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not life threatening.

Three men, aged 27, 26 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of wounding and violent disorder.

Carver Street has been the scene of a number of serious incidnet, including a knife attack last weekend in which three people were stabbedCarver Street has been the scene of a number of serious incidnet, including a knife attack last weekend in which three people were stabbed
The street has been the scene of a number of violent incidents over the years, including two killings.

Here are some of the cases:

August 23, 2023 Police responded to reports of a group fighting and discovered a 31-year-old man had been punched and stabbed.

August 5, 2023 - Police received reports of a group fighting and a 30-year-old man was found to be injured.”

Three men were stabbed on Carver Street last weekendThree men were stabbed on Carver Street last weekend
February 5, 2023 - During an altercation a 19-year-old was “chased by an unknown group of men” and stabbed.

October 2022An 18-year-old was found with gash wounds to the neck.

September 2022 A man was stabbed in his neck.

December 2021 - A mass brawl broke out on the Carver Street car park after a group of around 20 people left the Viper Rooms nightclub. Victims were kicked, punched and stamped on.

November 2021 - Police investigated reports of injection spiking at Popworld.

October 2021 - A woman was sexually assaulted by man who ushered her into his car before stealing her phone and purse.

June 2021 – A 23-year-old woman reported being raped close to the Walkabout bar on the corner of Carver Street and West Street.

August 2021 - Officers were deployed following an altercation in or around Crystal Bar. A man in his 20s was stabbed during the violence.

August 2021 - CCTV captured a mass brawl outside Popworld in which men were kicked and punched.

January 2018 – a number of men were stabbed in a gang-related brawl at Crystal. Two men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a further four were left with superficial stab or slash wounds.

All six men were from the Birmingham area and South Yorkshire Police said at the time that the incident was believed to have been 'gang-related'.

Nobody has ever been charged over the knife attack.

2014 - Anowar Tagabo, 25, died after suffering a head injury after being attacked outside Viper Rooms, while out with friends.

2008 - 23-year-old Brett Blake was stabbed to death in Uniq nightclub on Carver Street.

Anyone with information about the latest incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 196 of September 9.