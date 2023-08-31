Police have launched a CCTV appeal, following an incident on a Sheffield city centre party street in which a man was stabbed.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 3.40am on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, when police received reports of a group fighting in the Carver Street area of the city centre.

Launching a CCTV appeal today (Thursday, August 31, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is understood that the victim, a 31-year-old man, was punched and stabbed by two unknown men. The men are believed to have left the scene after members of the public intervened in the fighting, separating the victim from the suspects.

"The 31-year-old man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for stab wounds.

"Officers believe the two men pictured could hold important information and are appealing to them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch."

You can pass information to police online, via web chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 93 of 23 August, 2023. Access web chat and their online services at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide your personal details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence.