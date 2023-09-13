Carver Street Sheffield: Night closure of crime-plagued party street to protect students
The traffic ban comes amid concern over raucous crowds of freshers
A Sheffield party street will be closed to traffic to ‘protect’ students during freshers events.
Carver Street, which is lined with bars and clubs, will shut for six hours from 10pm on Sunday, September 17, and again three days later on the following Wednesday.
The move comes amid mounting concern over multiple stabbings - the latest in the early hours of Saturday when three men were knifed and taken to hospital. Three men were arrested for wounding.
Freshers’ Week is at the start of the university term and traditionally features raucous nights out, often fuelled by discount drinks.
Councillor Joe Otten, chair of Sheffield City Council's waste and street scene committee, said venues had requested the road closures.
He added: “They improve public safety because they stop taxis and private vehicles driving along Carver Street as large numbers of people leave bars and cross the road to go to other venues.
“The closures on 17/18 and 20/21 September have been requested by venues on Carver Street to protect their customers during busy ‘freshers’ events.”
Posters have appeared on lampposts on Carver Street announcing a Temporary Prohibition of Traffic Order under the Town Police Clauses Act 1847. The six-hour period is when the road is ‘likely to be thronged’, they state.
Coun Otten added: “The safety of people enjoying the night-time economy is hugely important, which is why the council operates a ‘Best Bar None’ scheme in partnership with Sheffield BID and South Yorkshire Police.
“For 11 years the Home Office-supported accreditation scheme has recognised and encouraged responsible licensing in the city, which includes ensuring that bar, nightclub and other licensable premises operate within the four core licensing objectives. More than 40 venues are signed up the scheme in Sheffield city centre. This helps to keep people safe when they are enjoying a night out in Sheffield.”
The four main licensing objectives are prevention of crime and disorder, public nuisance, safety, and protection of children, he added.
For the last two years Carver Street has been closed to traffic every Friday and Saturday night from December into the New Year at the request of police and in the ‘interests of safety’.