Carver Street Sheffield: Young man 'stabbed in neck' in city centre attack

Police flooded a Sheffield street after a young man was reportedly stabbed in his neck in an attack in the early hours of this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 12:16 pm

Eye witnesses said they saw police and paramedics treating a young man on the car park on Carver Street in the early hours of this morning.

They said he received treatment to a neck wound after he was stabbed.

A young man is believed to have been stabbed near to his neck in an incident on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of this morning

Video footage captured at the scene shows a young man sat in a chair with police officers surrounding him and a door supervisor assisting.

He could be seen putting pressure to a wound at the base of his neck.

Police officers were also seen taking statements from potential witnesses.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted about the incident but details have not yet been released.

A passer-by said: “The situation seemed calm, and there were police absolutely everywhere.

“The injured guy seemed more bothered about the fact police were shining a light in his face than that he had been stabbed.

“When I left at about 1pm, the road had been cleared and he was being treated in an ambulance.”

Carver Street is lined with bars and clubs and is popular with revellers on nights out.

There is a police presence there most weekends, with officers stationed there as a precaution, deterrent and to offer help.

Carver Street has been the scene of numerous acts of violence over the years, including multiple stabbings, a murder and sex attacks.

Anyone with information about the latest incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.