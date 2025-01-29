Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother of a young man killed in a fatal stabbing has spoken out about how his murder left her broken at the launch of an anti-knife crime campaign.

Lisa Theobald’s 20-year-old son, Ryan, died alongside his friend, 17-year-old Janis Kozlovskis, after they were both stabbed in Doncaster city centre on January 29, 2022.

Ryan and Janis were killed by Amrit Jhagra, who was 19 at the time, following an altercation in which Ryan tried to stick up for his younger friend.

“He was just on a night out with his friends,” Lisa said to The Star. “Wrong place, wrong time really.

Lisa Theobald spoke at the launch event for Knives Take Lives. | National World

“Whoever said time’s a healer it’s not. I remember everything, every little detail from the knock on the door, going and ID’ing his body. I live it every day without fail.

“I want to be involved in this campaign because I don’t want it to happen to anybody else’s family. What I go through every day, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I really wouldn’t.

“Ryan was a lovely lad. He was a cheeky chappy. He’d do anything for anybody. He was my carer... and he should still be here.”

Lisa has thrown her support behind the Knives Take Lives campaign - launched by South Yorkshire Police (SYP) at the Sheffield College in Hillsborough, Sheffield, on January 29, 2025, exactly three years after the deaths of Ryan and Janis.

Knives Take Lives centres around a hard-hitting video telling a story written by SYP Detective Thomas Ryan, who has lead the investigations into five fatal stabbings.

At the launch, DC Ryan said: “For me, seeing it once is hard. To see it constantly repeated, it’s almost changing the name of the young man who did the stabbing, who killed the young man.

Knives Take Lives was kickstarted by a story written by DC Thomas Ryan, who has investigated five fatal stabbings in South Yorkshire. | National World

“It’s just a conveyor belt of people getting stabbed. Young men stabbing other young men and after a few of those I just felt compelled to tell a story and just try and stop it.”

Knives Takes Lives encourages young men to think about whether carrying a knife will actually provide them protection - as research shows perceived protection is one of the top reasons for carrying a knife.

The campaign provides resources for parents and guardians to be pro-active, to talk to the young men in their lives about the dangers.

Lisa and DC Ryan hope the campaign will resonated with people - informing them of how they will destroy their own lives and futures if they end up using a knife to harm someone.

Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Poolman said: “There can be a perception among some members of our communities, particularly some younger teens, that many of their peers are carrying a knife. This builds fear and leads them to believe they must carry too, to protect themselves.

“In reality, 99.75 per cent of people in South Yorkshire don’t carry a knife, and sadly we know all too well that carrying a knife in fact puts you in further danger.

“This is what Knives Take Lives aims to address. Through this movement we are reaching out to younger boys, and the influential people in their lives including parents and teachers, in a bid to stop them from picking up a knife in the first place.

"Fewer knives on our streets reduces the risk of another local family grieving the loss of a loved one, and another young person destroying their own future and ending up behind bars. Let’s work together to make this crucial change.”