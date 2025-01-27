Meadowhall 'wheelchair police chase': Sheffield police explain why cops followed 'fleeing' mobility scooter

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 17:46 BST
Police have explained why a patrol car with flashing blue lights and its siren blaring was seen appearing to chase a mobilty scooter in Sheffield.

Video footage of the incident shared online went viral.

The bizarre footage appears to show officers trying to overtake and stop a woman on a Sheffield road a few hundred yards from Meadowhall on Sunday afternoon.

It shows her heading into Sheffield, away from Meadowhall, along Meadowhall Road.

The police car which was seen with its siren on behind a woman fleeing on a mobility scooter. Photo: SubmittedThe police car which was seen with its siren on behind a woman fleeing on a mobility scooter. Photo: Submitted
The police car which was seen with its siren on behind a woman fleeing on a mobility scooter. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Now South Yorkshire Police have explained that their officers were dealing with a case of reported shoplifting at Meadowhall.

And officers were following the mobility scooter user because they were worried about her.

The force told The Star: “Yesterday (Sunday, January 26) at 12.25pm we received a call regarding a report of shoplifting at Meadowhall shopping centre.

“It is understood that a 33-year-old woman stole a high value of goods and left the scene, travelling on a mobility scooter along Weedon Street.

“The woman was reportedly driving erratically, and an officer followed in a police car, due to concern for the woman’s own safety and that of other road users.

“The woman was detained, and the stolen items were recovered.”

The force added that the woman has admitted to stealing the items and will be dealt with by way of an out of court disposal.

