Woman charged over claims XL Bully bit person after which police shot dog dead in Sheffield suburb
Sophie Zaherali, aged 30, of Dykes Hall Road in Sheffield, is set to appear before court following offences of ‘owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control - no injury and allowing a fighting dog to be in a public place without a lead or muzzle’.
South Yorkshire Police have today (Tuesday, January 28, 2025) released details of the charging decision.
A force spokesperson said: “These offences follow reports of an incident of an XL Bully being loose on December 7, 2024 in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield.
“Several calls were received into our control room reporting that the dog had bitten a woman on her arm and showed aggression to a second person walking their dog.
“Upon armed officers’ arrival the decision was made to shoot it at the scene for community and officers’ safety.
“[Ms] Zaherali will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on March 3, 2025.”