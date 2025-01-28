Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car was driven along the wrong side of a dual carriageway before crashing into a wall at a Sheffield leisure centre after a police pursuit.

South Yorkshire Police have released video of the incident, which they say happened over the weekend.

They said traffic police had spotted a Range Rover Evoque on Greenhill Parkway on Sunday (January 26), which was alleged to have been involved in a vehicle theft.

Police said in a statement: “Just before 9pm, the car reacted to the police presence and the driver failed to stop.

“During the pursuit, the driver drove the wrong way down Bochum Parkway, before mounting the pavement and heading into the car park of Graves Health (and Leisure) Centre.

“The car collided with a wall and all the occupants fled.”

They added officers quickly caught up with three suspects, using a police dog and a drone.

A short time later, the suspects aged 21, 19 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police suspect the car was being driven on false plates and stolen from Rotherham two days previously.

“Our investigation remains on-going and those arrested remain in police custody,” the statement added.